Danny Westneat suggested we avoid the inauguration in his Jan. 18 column. As a passionate liberal Democrat, I want to suggest a different tactic.

Our members of Congress should attend the inauguration and should listen carefully. Why? There are at least three compelling reasons. First, many Americans wholeheartedly supported Trump, as he touched a chord for them. The Democratic machine did not listen. Further, some leading Democrats are now focusing on “turnout,” but that totally ignores the message that there are many Americans who have felt left out of recent decades of progress. Concentrating on turnout reflects a lack of understanding of those who feel disaffected and turned to the “carnival barker” in the first place.

Second, after Barack Obama was elected, many Republicans took a stance to delegitimize and marginalize him. It was disrespectful. When they dug in their heels and would pass nothing that he attempted, even ideas they had previously championed, it was a sad moment. Time for the Democrats to not do the same.

Finally, somewhere in Trump’s speeches may be kernels of positive actionable ideas, and we should not turn our backs on good ideas. Moreover, there may be signs of truly terrible or destructive ideas, and it is necessary to be in a position to take positive and strong action and demonstrate that the Democratic Party can act constructively when called upon to do so. That will show leadership. It is time to show such leadership and not be cowed into silence.

Larry Kessler, Seattle