I am so disappointed in the reaction of my fellow citizens to the results of our presidential election. Trump may not be what most of us wanted in our next president, but I’m certain some people felt the same way when Obama was elected, or Bush, or Clinton, etc. In their disappointment, these citizens still showed up for work, U.S. senators and representatives still attended the inauguration out of respect, and children remained in their classes. We carried on with our lives, maintaining our personal principles and beliefs, and did our best to accept the new leadership.

I am appalled at the behavior of the citizens who are intent on dishonoring the presidential inauguration. The women’s protest group gained my respect when it planned a protest that was “all inclusive” and would be executed respectfully and in powerful silence. However, by excluding anti-abortion participants they showed their lack of tolerance for people who believe differently than they do.

And why are we encouraging children to leave their classrooms in protest? We are teaching our youth that when things don’t go their way, they do not have to participate and can just walk away. What happened to embracing our differences and being tolerant of others? This is indeed a sad time for our country. What poor examples we are to our children, and to the rest of the world!

Sylvia Kessler, Seattle