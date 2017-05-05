Scary ramifications

Danny Westneat’s column about Ruben Van Kempen’s troubles with Homeland Security is profoundly disturbing. Van Kempen is a naturalized citizen, and presented his valid passport, Social Security card and citizenship certificate to the Social Security Administration to apply for benefits, only to be told that his application “could not be processed” due to questions about his immigration status. Now Homeland Security is investigating him.

As Westneat points out, this may be only a glitch. However, the Trump administration has made no secret of the fact that it doesn’t like immigrants, even legal ones, and the ramifications of this case are very scary for those of us who are naturalized citizens.

The set of papers I have to prove I am a citizen are identical to Van Kempen’s. So if he isn’t safe, am I?

Van Kempen says he’s afraid to travel outside the country, for fear that the Trump administration might not let him back in. I have the same fear.

Carol Lake, Kirkland

‘Seniority’

To the letter writer who objected to the May Day protester’s sign which read, “Everyone in the country is an immigrant” on the basis that “white people are all immigrants, but Lakota, Duwamish, Blackfoot, Annishinabe, Cree, Shoshone, Cherokee and other First Nations people are not,” I wonder if she realizes that the earliest humans in this country immigrated from Asia a few thousand years ago.

Some may have seniority because their ancestors immigrated earlier, but they are descended from immigrants nonetheless.

Kendall Warren, Lake Tapps