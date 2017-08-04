Canadian model

I recently took a trip with our family to Vancouver, B.C. There is something special going on there in regards to immigration. The difference was palpable but difficult to put a finger on exactly. It just felt more tolerant and willing to accept the differences that people from other countries bring to their new society — language and culture.

The result, in my opinion, is a much more vibrant culture overall where communities can feel at home being themselves. I called a friend of mine from Canada to explain what I was feeling and seeing. She explained that Canadians are taught from a very young age the concept of a mosaic model of immigration, as opposed to the melting pot we are taught in America.

Frankly, when compared to Canada’s mosaic model, our melting-pot model seems outdated and lacking.

Jared Lothyan, Ravensdale

‘Give me your rich’

To poet Emma Lazarus she was known as the “Mother of Exiles.” Today, Lady Liberty is being transformed into a cash cow.

The lantern in her hand needs to be a flashing light that, with President Trump’s finger on the button, flashes either red or green. Stop, if you are seeking refuge from oppression and violence in your native land. Go, if you can show some green at the doorway and are lucky enough to have gone to school in your homeland and learned English. The inscription at the base of the Statue of Liberty needs to be updated:

“Give me your rich and privileged, who have flown to me first class. Speak our mother tongue, and I will let you pass. Though our nation’s values slip away like the shifting sands, bring tons of money, and I will not ask how it came into your hands.”

Don Rogers, Camano Island