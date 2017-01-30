Blocking U.S. entry to a promising Iranian scientist is just one instance of the human misery, both immediate and potential, inflicted by President Trump’s executive order [“Judge suspends deportations as refugee ban ignites travel chaos worldwide,” Page One, Jan. 29].

It’s ironic that Trump, whose experience before assuming the presidency consisted entirely of self-promotion without performing any public good, in contrast to Seyed Soheil Saeedi Saravi, may prevent Saravi from performing research on cardiac disease at Harvard University. Thomas Michel, who would mentor Saravi’s work at Harvard, calls him an “outstanding young scientist [who] has enormous potential to make contributions that will improve our understanding of heart disease, and he has already been thoroughly vetted.”

On Jan. 19 my husband and I flew from Dubai to Seattle. The vast majority of fellow passengers were arriving from South Asia, Africa and the Middle East. All presumably had legitimate business here, many no doubt with promise and potential, like Saravi.

Betsy Lewis, Kirkland