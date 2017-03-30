We recently learned that an additional $225 million is needed to retrofit the I-90 floating bridge to carry light rail. When light rail was first proposed a decade ago we were told the floating bridge could carry light-rail trains.

Last January, King County Metro announced the purchase of 73 zero-emission, battery-powered buses. Buses can use the floating bridge without expensive retrofits or laying track. The current plans for rail should be modified to instead provide dedicated lanes for buses. Bus rapid-transit systems (BRT) with lanes reserved exclusively for buses are already in more than 200 cities worldwide. This is a proven rapid-transit option.

BRT is much less expensive than rail but offers at least the same capacity, convenience and predictability. Unlike trains, buses can continue beyond dedicated lanes to deliver passengers to stops past the BRT stations.

Before wasting hundreds of millions of dollars on a speculative fix for rails across the floating bridge, Sound Transit should step back, hit the reset button, and implement the far less expensive and proven bus rapid-transit solution.

Paul Jones, Mercer Island