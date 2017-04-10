There are significant safety and access issues with Sound Transit and Washington State Department of Transportation’s plan to permanently close the Interstate 90 HOV/express lanes June 1, six years before East Link is operational.

I believe Sound Transit board members should schedule and hold a public forum on safety and access for the citizens of Mercer Island and the Eastside region.

The concerns include multiple closures of key exit and entrance ramps on Mercer Island along with the narrowing of lanes, and elimination of proper shoulders on the I-90 bridges and tunnels leading into and out of Seattle.

This plan will negatively impact the entire Eastside corridor, and threaten our safety and the safety of first responders without proper shoulders to assist disabled cars and accidents on I-90.

Significant questions remain concerning long-term access to I-90; safety and 911 response times; mitigation and what we can expect; and implementation of the R8A I-90 HOV project.

We need answers to our questions on safety and access.

Elizabeth Buckley, Mercer Island