Editor, The Times

Definition of hypocrisy is “a pretense of having a virtuous belief or principle that one does not possess.”

The GOP, including the president-elect, talk a lot about supporting American jobs and industries but when it comes to action they bail.

On Monday, under the leadership of Paul Ryan, the House stripped out of the requirement to use American iron and steel products in infrastructures projects in the Safe Drinking Water bill. Guess they are using the president-elect as their role model – promise American jobs but use Chinese steel as he did to build his hotels.

The GOP is actually stands for GOH: Grand Old Hypocrisy.

Norma Turner, Port Angeles