National carbon tax

Once again, we benefit from Danny Westneat’s outside-the-box observations [“Trump, take my advice on Harvey,” Aug. 30, NWWednesday]. Westneat points out the disconnect from reality of President Donald Trump’s emphasis on tax cuts in the wake of the suffering and historic costs of Hurricane Harvey. Westneat says our focus should be on how to recover from and prevent natural disasters, occurring with greater frequency and severity.

He recommends a national carbon tax that would increase the price of fuel, leading to less usage and less pollution, and lessening the severity of storms. The revenue could be used to “stormproof our cities.”

A national carbon tax would do more to improve the health of our climate and government finances than a tax cut for the rich.

Kristi Weir, Bellevue

Start prevention now

Catastrophic Hurricane Harvey, with its torrential rains, is climate change.

Global warming has been wreaking havoc across the globe — with massive flooding, deadly heat waves and dangerous sea-level rises. Houston should be no surprise.

Prevention needs to start now. Congress needs to act immediately on the Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s nonpartisan resolution by putting a rising price on pollution with money going back to the citizens.

Without a massive shift to a low-carbon, renewable-energy and energy-efficient economy, we can only expect more of these events.

Anne Engstrom, Seattle

Fossil-fuel irony

How ironic that Harvey’s deluge, fueled in large part by carbon pollution warming oceans and the atmosphere, has struck at the heart of the U.S. oil and gas industry.

Harvey is giving the fossil-fuel industry a pummeling by flooding many refineries on the Gulf Coast.

Mother Earth is sending us a message. This is only a taste of what’s to come if carbon emissions are not cut now. Putting a tax or fee on carbon pollution could be a very effective way to push the fossil-fuel industry to curb its emissions and switch to investments in renewables.

Deborah Davis Stewart, Seattle

Stop climate denial

We have seen the disturbing pictures and feel the pain of the folks dealing with Hurricane Harvey.

We know that we cannot attribute one particular weather event directly to climate change, but we also know that climate change is a risk multiplier. The storm forces get bigger, the damage is greater, the suffering more widespread, as the climate warms.

It is time to stop the insanity of climate denial and business as usual. Let us “storm” the halls of Congress now with powerful pressure to motivate our elected officials to pass legislation that mitigates the damage we are doing from burning fossil fuels.

The next big news story should be about the winds of change, bringing us the solutions to climate chaos quickly: a price on carbon that drives the shift to wind and solar.

We are tired of fear, devastation and chaos.

Bobbie Morgan, Bainbridge Island