The people of Texas, and so many other private citizens helping Texas, are to be applauded. But these people, many now homeless, need the federal help that their taxes have paid for. A few boats, kayaks and other private means can only do so much.

The time is here for that Twitter finger to be given a rest, because as the sign on the desk of President Harry S. Truman said, “the buck stops here,” at the president’s desk.

It’s not the time to cut funding to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) but to restore it; it’s not the time ever to shut our government down to pay for a stupid wall; nor to pardon a racial profiler, in contempt of the law, in the middle of a horrific hurricane for “ratings.” This isn’t a horror movie, it’s reality.

Ultimately, the crucial test awaits President Donald Trump to deliver on the promise of immediate infrastructure work in the states now affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Violet Ewing, Seattle