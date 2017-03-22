I am new to the Seattle area. I’ve been here about 10 months and love the water, the mountains, the fog and the snow. However, when I started looking to buy a home a few weeks ago, this is what I found:

The market here is not for someone who has a low acceptance of risk. The market is like buying a lotto scratch-off from a machine that has been sort of secured into a car on a wooden roller coaster. Just as the car peaks and starts to drop, you put $100,000 over the asking price into the lotto machine, waive the inspection, and then after you’ve bought it you pull out your last penny and do the scratch-off … oooooh-noooooo!

You’ve got broken rafters and 200-year-old water pipes. The backyard was used for a toxic waste dump during World War II, and Jimmy Hoffa’s body is in your basement.

So good luck to all the bravehearted folks who are buying up these houses.

For myself? I will have to lease for a year or two until this Black Friday buying spree is over.

Anthony J Passaniti, Seattle