So the venture capitalist’s plan to foist higher property taxes on homeowners to help solve homelessness gets top story in The Seattle Times on A1. But the Transit Riders Union’s campaign for a city income tax is at the bottom of page B1. Why doesn’t the “superwealthy entrepreneur Nick Hanauer” pledge his millions to achieving a tax reform that would really help working and poor people, rather than adding to the property taxes that repeatedly give Washington the distinction of having the country’s most regressive tax structure?

Increasing property taxes will just continue to force limited-income people out of their homes and provide an excuse for ever-higher rent. The tax burden on homeowners is already too great. But there’s no tax on high incomes. We don’t need the city’s gentry pushing for tax measures that only add to gentrification while pretending to aid the poor.

Helen Gilbert, Seattle