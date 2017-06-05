In response to the article on Seattle’s homeless crisis, I’m tired of the dancing around in all of Western Washington about this growing problem. Yes, many wind up homeless due to drug/alcohol abuse, mental illness or job loss. However, nobody, especially our politicians, will talk about homelessness increasing due to rising rents/housing costs.

I rent an apartment in Federal Way. The rent has increased 100 percent since 2010 when I moved in. I know many families with kids who lost their homes due to huge rental increases in just the last three to four years. Without help or other family to house them, they would also be homeless.

If a person doesn’t have a support system, and you are priced out of your home, where do you go? You’re not a drug addict, alcoholic or have mental illness – just priced out of a place. I blame a lot of homelessness on greedy landlords and outrageous rents, and politicians who won’t put a cap on rental increases.

Make having a home affordable.

Paula Jacobs, Federal Way