As a lifelong Seattleite and a south Seattle business owner, I’m perplexed by the misplaced effort to illustrate the plight of the homeless, when it is more than obvious to anyone who drives the streets of our city.

What is not obvious, however, and something that should be highlighted by The Seattle Times, is the theft, vandalism, garbage, severed fuel lines, harassment and cost that the hardworking, taxpaying citizenry of Seattle experience.

The accommodating policies enacted by Mayor Ed Murray and the city council act as an incentive and appear to increase homelessness.

It would seem to me that balanced, intelligent journalism is in finding the collateral story, not the obvious one.

Peter del Valle, Seattle