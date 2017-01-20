Some of Seattle’s plans to address homelessness are divisive due to the perception that encampments or other initiatives actually perpetuate homelessness [“Nowhere to go for RV dwellers,” Jan. 17, Page One]. That is why the city should expand and elevate efforts to align the able-bodied with livable wage jobs. This will help target a related problem and help the homeless who are suffering from mental or physical illness, substance abuse or other extraordinary circumstances.

I wrote about my father living in his RV in an Op-Ed last year, “How my father became shipwrecked in an RV.” A combination of factors led to his struggles. He ground along for years, often refusing major help and not wanting to be a burden, always saying he was just one good-paying job away from turning everything around.

He passed away last November. In the final months of his life he found work thanks to Seattle Times readers reaching out to us after the Op-Ed. He had so much work, in fact, he ignored his health problems working six days a week to save money. He reconnected with people who he had not seen in years. He optimistically started to plan for the future. We had plans to sell the RV we bought and get an apartment. Poverty does not always have a happy ending. Still, my father’s story offers hope and, for me, a policy focus of getting people with skills back to work.

James Windle, Richland