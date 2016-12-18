Nowhere in The Times’ editorial about homeless shelters [“Eastside stepping up efforts on homelessness,” Opinion, Dec. 12] does it mention that the proposed Bellevue/Eastgate men’s shelter will be low barrier, which allows drug addicts and sex offenders.

Objections center on this location for a low-barrier shelter, near family homes, a wooded area next to Bellevue College and adjacent to Eastgate Park & Ride. Objections focus on this location as unsafe for nearby families and homes, and commuting college students.

This will be the only low-barrier shelter, and belongs in a more industrial area. These “clients” are currently in a facility along 116th Avenue “auto row.”

King County and Bellevue need to put their low-barrier shelter elsewhere, and residents would welcome a “high-barrier” shelter in the proposed Eastgate location. We want to care for the homeless, be we don’t want the crime that a low-barrier facility will attract.

Terry Sinclair, Bellevue