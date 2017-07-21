Sen. John McCain’s sad and troubling brain cancer diagnosis has spurred discussion regarding what the GOP and American politics will be like in his potential absence.

In light of the present vitriol being spewed almost daily from the Oval Office, I offer these words from McCain, part of a speech he gave in 2000:

“ … political intolerance by any political party is neither a Judeo-Christian nor an American value. The political tactics of division and slander are not our values. They are corrupting influences on religion and politics, and those who practice them in the name of religion or in the name of the Republican Party or in the name of America shame our faith, our party, and our country.”

David Arntuffus, Shoreline