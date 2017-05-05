The Washington State Senate and the House Health Care & Wellness Committee recently passed a bill (SB 5179) to restore hearing-aid coverage for adults under Medicaid (children’ aids are covered). But the full House did not vote on the measure, and funding for it is included only in the Senate’s budget proposal.

Hearing aids are my lifeline. They enable me to talk with friends and family, co-workers, medical personnel and everyone else I meet.

I can afford hearing aids, but people on Medicaid cannot. For adult Washingtonians on Medicaid, hearing aids and related services are totally out of reach. And untreated hearing loss contributes to injuries, physical- and mental-health problems, isolation and loss of employment, with consequent costs to society.

Equitable treatment of hearing loss for all ages means more people able to work productively, reduced health and financial risks and improved communication. To build a strong, dynamic state, all Washingtonians should be able to hear.

