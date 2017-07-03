Timothy Egan’s thoughtful column tells a harrowing story of people in need of health care.

People like Warren Buffett, Bill and Melinda Gates, and George Soros are exceptions in the rich trying to do right by their fellow citizens. Bottom line is that for the conservative elite their answer to you not having health care is to tell you to go to (1) the emergency room of a hospital or (2) that you’ll just have to die. Simple. They certainly don’t care about you and your life. They’ve got theirs and that’s all that matters.

Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park