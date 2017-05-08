Realizing I was in the “winners” section of the “Winners and losers of health-care vote,” I walked away from the article in tears, not feeling like a “winner” at all.

How can I feel like a “winner” knowing that millions of people across the country could suffer tremendously in the “losers” category, including many of my closest friends?

In this Obamacare repeal, there are no winners, only losers, for we all lose when compassion dies.

Annette Peizer, Seattle