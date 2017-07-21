Share story

Concerning Megan McArdle’s column [“Both parties share responsibility for nation’s health-care mess,” Opinion, July 20], one oft-repeated error needs correcting. She states “The exchanges in many states have been troubled for years …”
Turns out, states that implemented the Affordable Care Act fully have a more stable individual market, lower premium inflation and a healthier population that has real choices.
States that did not embrace the ACA have higher costs, poor choice and sicker people.
The red-blue map tells the story.
Bob Crittenden, Seattle

