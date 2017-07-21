Kudos to Danny Westneat [“Trump’s ‘Let it fail’ sums up GOP’s health-care malady,” NWWednesday, July 19] for a concise summation of the health-care hijinks of the Republican Party, better named the Repugnant Party.

Following the outrageous inanities of President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, this reprehensible crowd has demonstrated their marked indifference to a huge portion of this nation’s citizenry.

Any reasonable effort to make genuine improvements to the country’s system of health care is simply counter to their party’s coarse and reckless right-wing dogma in which the rich are foremost and everyone else is, at best, a mere afterthought.

Eventually, governance at the federal level must confront reality and recognize the need for a truly comprehensive system of care, which can only be found in a single-payer system. Such a system of universal care will not only ensure the individual health — physical and psychological — of all Americans, it will enhance the nation’s social well-being and economic competitiveness.

Don’t call such a system socialized medicine. Call it civilized medicine. It is now incumbent upon the electorate to responsibly remake the composition of the House and Senate, and to eventually elect a chief executive capable of more than gross buffoonery.

Joe Martin, Seattle