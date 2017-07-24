In response to the July 23 letter to the editor, “Health care reform: Highway to health“:
Health care should be run like the fire department as a public good: universal, not discriminatory, not for profit, easily accessible, comprehensive, high quality and doesn’t change from year to year. Other countries have done this.
If you eliminate the for-profit private health insurance companies who provide nothing of value to the consumer except as a middleman to access to the system the savings can pay for coverage for everyone. Who has ever heard of any system in history where eliminating the middleman does not lead to lower costs?
National Improved Medicare for All or single payer is the best solution to the crisis of health-care financing in the U.S. at the present time.
Why the fire department and not health care?
James Squire, M.D., Seattle
