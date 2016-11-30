Editor, The Times

As a veteran, I think that someone who lives in the U.S. and would desecrate our national emblem is a despicable individual committing a disgusting act and is a person who has no appreciation for the freedom that flag stands for.

If that despicable individual committed that disgusting act in my presence I might end up in jail charged with assault. However I would say this to Mr. Trump: There is perhaps no more eloquent statement of the freedoms that flag symbolizes and stands for than that we allow that despicable individual to commit the disgusting act without fear of any legal consequences.

And as much as you or I may be repulsed by it, that type of freedom of political expression should never be abridged.

Tom DeBor, Poulsbo