As a member of the LGBTQ community, I know the feeling of fear and anxiety because of being different and not quite fitting in.

I don’t want any group of persons to be left out or excluded from freedom and protection, and access to what they need to survive and thrive — especially in “Our Town” of Bellevue.

Children and students especially should never be told to, “go back to where you came from,” or that they are a “brownie,” in middle school or anywhere. Violence and hate crimes are on the rise. I applaud the Bellevue Police Department for efforts to bring communities together.

I add my voice to that of Sonali Sikchi, quoted in the article: “You just have to draw a line in the sand and say am I going to be quiet or am I going to do something about it.”

Mary Dispenza, Bellevue