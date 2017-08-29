After writing numerous columns throughout the presidential campaign denigrating Bernie Sanders for simply moving from Brooklyn to Vermont, or hanging around coffee shops in Burlington, Vermont, or not being liked by former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, Harrop finally mustered up a decent sentence toward Sanders.

In Harrop’s “Time is right for Democrats to support humane immigration laws,” she writes “Bernie Sanders gets this.”

A little too late from Harrop. Nothing had been standing in Harrop’s way of “getting it” — that there was only one candidate talking honestly with the American people.

Diane Jerich-Domin, Port Ludlow