At a performance of “Hamilton,” the vice president-elect was in attendance and addressed by a cast member at the end of the play [“ ‘Hamilton’-Pence hubbub: Theater as a safe space? History tells a different story,” seattletimes.com, Nov. 23]. The person addressing Pence was respectful and speaking on behalf of the play’s author and the entire cast. He expressed concern about what the upcoming presidency means for minorities in this nation. It was a sincere appeal for consideration for all of those people who are feeling a sense of trepidation about what lies ahead.

President-Elect Donald Trump thought the cast was rude and demanded an apology. This coming from a man who, during the political campaign, demeaned Muslims, a U.S. Navy hero who had the misfortune of being captured in Vietnam, women in general, and on and on without an apology.

It is time for our president to to learn his first lesson as our leader. You don’t command respect, you earn it through your actions. You may command the respect of your employees in your businesses by firing them if you don’t like what they say to you. However, here in the United States, we are not your employees; we hired you. Trump is the one who must respect all Americans, of all racial, religious and political persuasions.

Remember, we are citizens, equal in everything but office. Further, if Trump had taken the time to address the concerns of more than half the nation about what his political intentions are, he never would have had citizens speaking out of fear for their well-being at a musical.

Don Rogers, Camano Island