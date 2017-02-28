Metro, Sound Transit and the city of Seattle need to review their policies when traffic incidents occur as they did Monday.

I happened to be sitting on a Metro bus for 2 ½ hours, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., traveling from the Evergreen Point Bridge stop on 520 to the REI bus stop on Stewart Street. I was dumbfounded by the number of empty buses on the road returning to the transit center. There were too many to count, and each empty bus was taking up precious space and compounding the gridlock. Countless times an empty bus was stuck in an intersection blocking all lanes of traffic through multiple traffic lights.

Metro/Sound Transit needs to instruct the empty buses to get off the road to make room for the buses full of passengers and should create a policy mandating all empty buses to cease operations and park in the nearest parking lot when events of this magnitude occur. Metro/Sound Tranist leadership had all day to plan for the evening rush hour. There is simply no reason to justify the space those empty buses occupied in the gridlock.

Additionally, where were the Seattle traffic police? I did not see a single traffic officer directing traffic in downtown Seattle. The gridlock on Seattle’s surface streets could have been managed better if traffic police were assisting with traffic flow. Again, the police department had all day to plan for rush hour. Where were they?

These are simple common-sense suggestions to consider and perhaps implement in the future. Metro, Sound Transit and the city of Seattle can do so much better.

Molly Goudy, Medina