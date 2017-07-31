Share story

We recently went to Minneapolis. We were impressed with how clean this city was. There was no graffiti on signs or buildings. Streets were clean.

Seattle is a beautiful city. However, it has become dirty and full of graffiti. Identify and arrest those who feel they need to vandalize our city.

Let us get back to feeling proud of the Emerald City.

Nancy Schuman, Seattle

