I’m appalled that public high schools would be allowed to sell prime graduation seats to the highest bidder.
My high school, like many, included students from upper-middle-class neighborhoods as well as working-class ones like mine. The rich kids were always cordial to me, but it was almost understood that they would be the cheerleaders and football captains and prom queens and would be featured the most in the high school yearbook.
But graduation, when students are honored for achievement? To think that their families actually could buy the best seats would have been such a slap in the face to my hardworking parents and all of us strivers.
Judy Ronningen, Bellevue
