Letters to the EditorNorthwest VoicesOpinion Gov. Jay Inslee Originally published February 27, 2017 at 1:52 pm Share story By Letters editor Would someone please tell Gov. Jay Inslee to quit confusing American values with his self-serving version of progressive values? They are not the same. Andrejs Zamelis, Burien Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com. Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryPresident Trump: Museum visits
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.