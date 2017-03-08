Gov. Jay Inslee is turning Washington into a laughing stock similar to the ultra left-leaning state of California, which is suffering a financial meltdown.

He joins all the knee-jerk Trump-haters in our country and refuses to cooperate with federal law-enforcement agencies. By doing so he is endangering Washington citizens by allowing criminal illegal aliens to wander freely in his sanctuary cities.

Gov. Inslee is an embarrassment to his office, and Republicans on the west side need to get their act together and join Eastern Washington to give us a state government that will uphold the values and laws of our nation.

Bill Nelson, Prosser