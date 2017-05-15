I implore everyone to read the article “China’s path to forging new economic ties” in Sunday’s Seattle Times [May 14, A9].
Once you have completed the article, I implore you to reread it substituting the United States for China. This is what “America First” should be all about, not protectionism, tariffs and travel bans.
The United States should be taking the initiative to promote activities “on a scope and scale with little precedent in modern history”: infrastructure projects that create hundreds of thousands of jobs, and create new markets in Europe, Africa and Asia for American industries, thus creating “deep economic connections and strong diplomatic relationships.”
This is the way to create jobs which promote growth throughout the world and blunt the spread of terrorists as a byproduct.
Robert Wainger, Redmond
