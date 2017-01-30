The non-Trumpers are so angry that Trump was elected as our president that they can’t see the forest for the trees. At least we are seeing action toward those things he promised as a candidate, even though we may not like or have some doubts about what will be the results of the actions.

None of us is ever going to like everything a president does, but at least we should give him a chance. I think many people can’t accept that he is not a politician, which is kind of refreshing. As a businessman, he looks at getting things done, not placating all the special-interest groups. Having myself spent 20 years in the government and four years in Washington, D.C., accountability and a lot of other things need to be fixed in our overinflated government.

It is our money that the politicians spend, and our lives that are being affected. Let’s see what Trump does and then judge the end results.

Larry Brickman, Bellevue