The choice of retired Marine Gen. John Kelly as chief of staff is not a surprise. President Donald Trump’s penchant for loyalty as the prime requirement in those around him is, by now, well established. Chain of command and subordination of the military to civilian control are fostered in the DNA of our military leaders. These twin “genes” make this selection from the president’s viewpoint a perfect fit.

The question yet to be answered about Gen. Kelly is, does he recognize the Constitution of the United States of America as part of his command structure? It is possible he may feel that the “civilian control” feature is as far as a military man needs to go in support of the Constitution and that all else should be interpretive by the civilian authority — an admirable quality in our military’s mindset but an absolute danger to our Republic in the “gatekeeper for the president”?

Presidents at times need candid input in the exercise of their authority. The chief of staff is one of those sounding boards maintaining the decorum of the office but most importantly in keeping an eye on the constitutionality of all activities presidential as well as of those serving them.

John Edward Arnold, Seattle