Donna Blankinship’s column reminds us of the need for more cooperation among legislators on school-funding plans. But the elephant in the room remains — a constitutional shortfall of this magnitude requires a stable new revenue source, not just a raising of existing taxes, robbing other essential services, or tinkering with distribution formulas.

Washington must confront the dreaded income-tax issue. We need a tax system which allows us to consider taxpayer earnings as we seek fairly to allocate among our citizens the burdens of government costs.

Of course, an income tax has not been popular with Washington voters. But legislators should treat this unpopularity not as a convenient way out for them, but as an invitation to use the teaching potential of their stature and their position. We elected them to have a broader perspective than that of some voters whose individual stake in a proposal often distorts analysis. Here that broader perspective includes the welfare of all our children, and, as the courts have now made clear, the framer’s promise to those children has been too long ignored.

William R. Andersen, Seattle