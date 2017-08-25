Totally Seattle

If Mayor Ed Murray says we should take down the statue of Lenin in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood, he doesn’t understand Seattle.

August Rakita, Seattle

‘Art outlives politics’

Greetings from Fremont, Center of the Universe.

I lead a public art walk through the Fremont District and talk about the Lenin statue, an impressive piece of art that came across the world from Poprad, Czechoslovakia (a country which doesn’t exist anymore).

The story we present does not honor Lenin or communism. It honors the artist, Emil Venkov, who spent 10 years of his life creating this artwork. According to the artist, the sculpture has a double meaning that defies the totalitarian state, and in Fremont we say that this statue is an example of how “art outlives politics.”

Mark Ukelson, Seattle

Watch out, George

Lenin’s statue is an odd landmark but appropriate for the tolerant vibe the Fremont neighborhood exudes. If revolutionaries are on the banned list, the state’s name will have to be changed.

Jerry Rogers, Seattle

Good for a laugh

The statue of Lenin in Fremont is ironic. Nobody put it there because they admire Lenin. It’s a joke — a statue of a one-time world shaker on a street corner in a funky neighborhood a few blocks from the Fremont troll.

What it means is, “How are the mighty fallen!” and perhaps, “This too shall pass.” Both are sentiments that we need to keep in mind these days.

Mayor Murray, please leave Lenin alone. We need all the humor we can get in these times.

Goodwin Deacon, Seattle

A socialist speaks

It is outrageous that Mayor Ed Murray is linking the monument to Confederate soldiers at Seattle’s Lake View Cemetery and the statue of Vladimir Lenin both as representing “historic injustices” and symbols of hate, racism and violence.

It begs the question: Does Mayor Murray even know his history? Does he know who Vladimir Lenin was? Lenin was a revolutionary feminist leader who fought for incredibly progressive ideas in early 1900s in Russia, such as bringing the working-class and poor out of poverty; granting rights and equality to women; and legalizing homosexuality. Lenin would have stood strongly against the repression of the Confederate South and of the white supremacists of today.

Socialists and radicals have always been among the ranks fighting back against the far-right, neo-Nazis and bigots of all varieties. As a socialist feminist activist, I follow the tradition of great leaders like Lenin and will not allow his legacy to be slandered.

Gina Petry, Seattle