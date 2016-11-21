State Sen. Sharon Nelson’s Op-Ed does a disservice to the Constitution and your readers [“Proposed bill attacks First Amendment rights to protest,” Opinion, Nov. 18].

Sen. Nelson says that the First Amendment gives people a right to protest. Wrong. It protects freedom of speech and the right to peacefully assemble. The word protest is nowhere to be found in the Constitution.

It is ridiculous to conflate freedom of speech with disruptive protests that interfere with the rights of others. Why should someone’s freedom of speech give them the right to block the freeway and stop me from going to work or home?

If you think that’s OK, what about protesters blocking access to an abortion clinic? We can’t say that one is OK and another is not.

Charles Levine, Clyde Hill