I have struggled with the issue of free speech in light of people like Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos.

One thing columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. failed to mention is the fact that protests, disruptions and restricting certain speakers just gives these people more publicity and emboldens their supporters.

The more we ignore these people, the less impact they will have.

Joanie Rice, Seattle

