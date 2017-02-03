I am totally disgusted with the behavior of those at the UW and Berkeley who think they should silence opinions that they don’t agree with. Free speech is the foundation of our freedom in this country, and it is what makes us unique.

Berkeley in the 1960s was the epicenter of free thought and actions to protect our rights to free speech. Those of you who try to disrupt free speech through threats, intimidation or outright assaults are ignorant of the history of free speech, what it means and the possible future ramifications of your actions.

President Trump has already recommended prosecution for flag burners, despite the Supreme Court’s decision declaring that form of “speech” to be protected by our Constitution.

Free-speech protesters are setting a bad precedent. Educate yourselves, take a constitutional law class or two and write letters of apology to Milo Yiannopoulos. His rights are your rights. Please quit embarrassing liberals with your uneducated nonsense.

Steve Frost, Bellevue