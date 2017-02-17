It is unfortunate that in his efforts to limit the import of certain goods and people into the United States, President Donald Trump is also damaging our most important and highly valued exports — the spirit and promise of American democracy; our generosity and our compassion; the endurance and ingenuity of the American people; those undeniable and enviable human qualities that make this the most admired country in the world.

His disparaging and insulting remarks about this country and our laws are ignorant and disrespectful of our founding fathers, our armed forces who sacrificed their lives to protect them, and all of us who work to keep this the greatest country in the world.

Just once it would be nice to hear President Trump give credit to those who deserve it, the American people, instead of himself. And then, instead of trying to make it great again, he could lead us all to make it better.

