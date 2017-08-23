King County Assessor John Wilson’s claim that any attempt to curtail foreign real-estate speculation in Seattle would be racially biased is seriously misguided.

This is exactly the sort of politically-correct-to-the extreme mentality by liberals that got President Donald Trump elected.

Our city has a legitimate interest in maintaining affordable housing for its current residents, including those of Chinese ancestry. This is not 100 years ago!

Foreign investment is driving the cost of housing through the roof in Seattle. It is perfectly reasonable, and not racism at all, to collect data on the country of citizenship belonging to foreign investors, otherwise we are basically inviting rich oligarchs from abroad to use our city’s real estate as a tax shelter.

Gordon Griffiths, Seattle