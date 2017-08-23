King County Assessor John Wilson’s claim that any attempt to curtail foreign real-estate speculation in Seattle would be racially biased is seriously misguided.
This is exactly the sort of politically-correct-to-the extreme mentality by liberals that got President Donald Trump elected.
Our city has a legitimate interest in maintaining affordable housing for its current residents, including those of Chinese ancestry. This is not 100 years ago!
Foreign investment is driving the cost of housing through the roof in Seattle. It is perfectly reasonable, and not racism at all, to collect data on the country of citizenship belonging to foreign investors, otherwise we are basically inviting rich oligarchs from abroad to use our city’s real estate as a tax shelter.
Most Read Stories
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- What caused Seattle-based crab boat to sink with 6 aboard? Coast Guard hoping to find out
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town
- Lost Seattle-based crab-boat crew memorialized VIEW
Gordon Griffiths, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.