Comparing Sophie Theallet’s refusal to create a dress for Melania Trump and Barronelle Stutzman’s refusal to sell a flower arrangement to a gay couple is a false equivalency. [“When do ‘state messages’ trump free speech?” Opinion, Nov. 25].

An independent business person has the right to refuse service to anyone, restricted only by legal protections for certain minority groups. The owner of a store can refuse to serve Republicans or Democrats, for example, but by law they cannot discriminate according to gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. Would we be having this conversation if Stutzman had refused to serve a mixed-raced couple or make a flower arrangement for a bar mitzvah? That’s equivalency.

The First Amendment gives me the right to disagree, but it does not give me the right to break laws protecting those with whom I disagree. This case is not about artistic expression; it is about discrimination.

Marshall Dunlap, Kent