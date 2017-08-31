Kudos to David Montgomery for highlighting the larger issues behind this salmon-pen disaster in his Op-Ed.

The Puget Sound region is lucky to have articulate spokesmen like him and Kurt Beardslee of the Wild Fish Conservancy. Their calls for action need to be heeded by state officials whose recent moratorium on fish farming is not a solution. The pens need to be out of the ocean and on land, where accidents and their damaging side-effects can be contained.

Our iconic Pacific salmon are under enough pressure without competition from their Atlantic cousins.

Gary Smith, Redmond