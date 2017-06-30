Once again my frustration escalates in reading “Bitter Divide” [“Fight over Fircrest School divides families of people with developmental disabilities,” Page One, June 27].

I have been blessed to work with special-needs children and adults these past 17 years. The article states, “In an age when integration into the community is considered a civil right, do institutions such as Fircrest have a place?”

My ultimate view in defining their civil right is providing the appropriate care and services to give each adult the success to live a productive life. Why do we continue to feel a “group home” is appropriate for all?

I have visited Fircrest and find the campus to be welcoming. The campus provides every service these adults need. I have also seen young adults who live in group homes come to school missing basic needs that I feel are overlooked due to the lack in communication.

My dream would be for organizations to work together to provide human needs and services that each one of these beautiful adults has a right to.

Patty Schoch, Shoreline