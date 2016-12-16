The American Constitution and the democracy it gives shape to now face the test for which they were made: Fear of monarchy.

Along with the genius Alexander Hamilton gave to the conceptual foundation of the Constitution, he also formulated the future of capitalism. Ironically, the business of capitalism, especially corporate big business, is largely monarchical.

America now has a president-elect whose life has been informed by the monarchical character of big business. Donald Trump appears neither to know about, nor to be believe in, the foundations of democratic process, and the values it embodies and protects. He is a corporate monarchist who believes that’s the way countries should be run.

Rich Meyer, Seattle