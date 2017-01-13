President-elect Donald Trump is getting a dose of his own medicine as unsubstantiated stories appear regarding his alleged ties to Russia. We should all remember that Trump was a candidate who was a master of fake news — from his contention that President Obama was not born in the U.S. to his characterizations of Hillary Clinton’s emails. “You are fake news!,” says Trump, referring to CNN, and thus does the pot call the kettle black.

Tim Hall, Seattle