It has been clear for a very long time that Hillary Clinton is viewed derisively by a large segment of the population.

Her questionable practices in handling emails, many of which contained classified information, only added to the mistrust that people placed in her. Her speeches before Wall Street firms and her past support for the Iraq war did not help matters.

For Democrats to nominate such a flawed candidate was the height of folly. They virtually invited defeat to their doorstep.

Trump’s candidacy was a gift to Democrats. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden or Martin O’Malley could have steamrollered him. Yet Clinton gave the impression that the country owed her the opportunity to be president. And Democrats unwisely went along.

Tom Krebsbach, Brier