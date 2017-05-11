I am an intelligent person, and my president insults my intelligence every day.

Recently it was dismissing scientists from an Environmental Protection Agency scientific review board while considering replacing them with industry leaders.

The whole reason for an EPA is that our environment had been sacrificed by industry, and we discovered that a dirty environment is bad for every living thing. We the people, and our environment, need protection from industry leaders’ decisions that lead to degradation of the environment and subsequent health and financial problems for us, the people. We the people do not want the United Corporation of America. We want to understand, make decisions, and move forward – and be the leader of the world in moving forward. To understand, we need results from scientific research to guide our decisions. Yes, there’s altruism here. We believe we have the capability and spirit to move forward on lofty goals (a clean environment, for one) that don’t benefit a corporate bottom line. I’d like to see us continue to use our newfound knowledge to discover mistakes (not repeat them) and move forward.

Industry leaders instead of research scientists on an EPA review board? Don’t insult my intelligence.



Monica D. Clement, Issaquah