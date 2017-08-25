I was a member of the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Commission for the state of Alaska. I retired as a land manager.

The spill of Atlantic salmon into Puget Sound is a man-made disaster. Why isn’t it being treated with an emergency response? Washington should be treating the spill as a release of hazardous materials.

The state and federal government should be paying fishermen and others to remove the fish and charging the owners of the farm for their removal.

Meg Hayes, Bellingham