I was a member of the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Commission for the state of Alaska. I retired as a land manager.
The spill of Atlantic salmon into Puget Sound is a man-made disaster. Why isn’t it being treated with an emergency response? Washington should be treating the spill as a release of hazardous materials.
The state and federal government should be paying fishermen and others to remove the fish and charging the owners of the farm for their removal.
Meg Hayes, Bellingham
Most Read Stories
- Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Spill of farmed Atlantic salmon near San Juan Islands much bigger than first estimates
- Farmed salmon ‘heading to every river in Puget Sound’
- Philadelphia Eagles fan gets last laugh with obituary
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.